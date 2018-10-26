Watch: Trump speaks at Young Black Leadership Summit

[The stream is slated to start at 11:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks Friday at the 2018 Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House.

It was unclear if Trump would address recent developments in an ongoing investigation into a series of suspected mail bombings addressed to prominent Democrats and media figures this week.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump said it was "very unfortunate" that the "'Bomb' stuff" has slowed the GOP's voting momentum ahead of the November midterm elections.

The event comes less than two weeks out from the November midterm elections, where Republicans hope to hold onto their majorities in the House and Senate.