Two winners nab $687.8 million Powerball jackpot. Here's the tax bill

Two Powerball players woke up an awful lot richer on Sunday morning.

After 21 weeks with no jackpot winners in the game, Saturday night's drawing yielded two tickets that beat the odds and matched all six winning numbers (8, 12, 13, 19 and 27, with a Powerball of 4). The chance of winning is 1 in 292 million.

The final jackpot came in at $687.8 million, which will be split between the winners — one in Iowa and one in New York. The haul marks the third-largest prize in the game's history and the fourth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever.

It also comes on the heels of a single ticket winning the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot last week. For that game's next drawing on Tuesday night, the amount up for grabs seems paltry in comparison: $45 million. Powerball's jackpot also has reset to $40 million for Wednesday night's drawing.