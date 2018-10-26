Got a few minutes to really think about how you want to live your life in retirement? It might motivate you to save more.

New research that involved a hidden experiment shows that when people first envision the lives they want to lead once they reach their 60s, they recommend saving more per paycheck in a retirement plan than those who did not first give any real thought to life in later years.

"The takeaway is simple but powerful — if you can envision your retirement, it can positively impact how much you're saving," said Heather Lord, senior vice president and head of strategy and innovation at Capital Group, which released the study this week.