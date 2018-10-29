European shares seen slightly higher; UK budget and earnings in focus

Stocks in Europe are poised for a slightly higher open on Monday as investors track a number of political events and wait for further earnings reports.

The FTSE 100 is seen flat at 6,939; the DAX 30 is set to open higher by 15 points at 11,215; the CAC 40 is expected to open up by 8 points at 4,975; according to IG.

In Asia, the trading session was mostly mixed though Chinese equities dipped on the back of renewed trade tensions between Beijing and the U.S.

In Europe, investors kept their focus on politics and earnings. In Germany, a local election over the weekend added further pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel. Her junior party has given Merkel's party one year to deliver policy results, threatening to end their support otherwise, Reuters reported.

The U.K.'s finance chief, Philip Hammond will present later Monday the new budget plans, in what is supposed to mark the end years of austerity measures.

On the earnings front, Deutsche Borse and Bankia will be updating markets this morning.

In terms of data, there will be new mortgage lending figures in the U.K. at 9.30a.m. London time.