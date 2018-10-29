U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open Monday morning, as concerns over corporate earnings and global growth continue to limit gains.

At around 5:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures were seen around 60 points lower, but indicated a higher open of 25 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also seen slightly higher on Monday morning.

U.S. stocks finished almost 300 points lower on Friday, after the S&P 500 briefly entered into correction territory. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped more than 2 percent lower at the end of last week — having fallen over 3 percent for the session at one stage.