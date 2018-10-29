Trump slams the media as 'the true Enemy of the People' days after CNN was targeted with mail bombs

In the wake of a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue and a series of mail bombings addressed to prominent Democrats and CNN, President Donald Trump said Monday the "great anger in our Country" is "caused in part" by the "Fake News Media."

"There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news," Trump said in a tweet Monday morning. "The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly."

The tweets come hours after Trump claimed "Fake News" is attempting to "blame Republicans, Conservatives and me for the division and hatred that has been going on for so long in our Country."

Eleven people were killed and six wounded Saturday at Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Alleged shooter Robert Bowers had posted anti-Semitic comments on the unmoderated social media network Gab, which was reportedly taken offline.

Last week, 56-year-old Florida man Cesar Sayoc, an avid Trump supporter who had emblazoned his van windows with anti-Democrat and pro-Trump stickers, was arrested by federal authorities in connection with a series of mail bombs addressed to high-profile Democrats.

Former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, for Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, Rep. Maxine Waters and others were targeted with pipe bombs mailed to their offices or homes. Time Warner Center, the Manhattan building in which news network CNN has offices, was evacuated after a suspicious package was discovered in a mail room. A separate bomb addressed to CNN was found at a postal facility in New York, according to the network.