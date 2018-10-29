The S&P 500 is sitting right on the trend line determining a routine sell-off or deeper rout

The recent stock market action is of no real help in determining whether this is a painful but brief correction or the opening phase of a longer, deeper downturn.

The oppressive selling interrupted by flawed and fleeting rallies, the widespread damage to the majority of stocks far exceeding the S&P 500 index's 9.8 percent drop, the refusal of investors to take heart in cosmetically upbeat corporate results — all of it is equally plausible as a passing scare or an ominous emergence of the bear.

The market is riding the line between a fairly routine reset in valuations and expectations, and a deeper rout that would challenge the consensus assumption of solid U.S. economic growth moderating benignly next year.

The uptrend in the S&P 500 since February 2016 is now bending or cracking, depending on the interpretation. That February 2016 low was the end of a "stealth bear market" that gouged some 12 percent from the S&P 500 while inflicting worse damage on industrial stocks and foreign indexes — on multiple waves over the course of six months.

The Nasdaq-100 index — a proxy for the mega-cap growth stocks that carried the market until they faltered recently — is sitting on an even longer uptrend line from the March 2009 low.

The carnage has been pretty comprehensive: More than three-quarters of all S&P 500 stocks are down more than 10 percent, and nearly half are at least 20 percent off their high. In the broader S&P 1500 index, a majority of stocks has lost at least a fifth of their value.

Other ways of viewing the market also show it to be flashing "oversold" extremes, including Daily Sentiment Index readings for the S&P 500 that got below 10 percent last week, a sign that fear had replaced hope for more than 90 percent of tactical traders.

To be clear, oversold doesn't mean "at the bottom" — not to be alarmist, but crashes occur from oversold levels in the rare occasions when they strike.

Yet these readings do show that the retrenchment has been happening for a while and it is pretty far along, at least for the short term. In a way, this means that whether this ends up being called a correction or the initial assault of a more serious bear market isn't terribly crucial right away.

Because in either case, the market would probably bounce, quite violently, before long from near current levels or perhaps after another scary whoosh lower.