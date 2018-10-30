Tech

Akamai soars as much as 11% in premarket trading after earnings beat

  • Content delivery network Akamai beat Wall Street expectations for revenue and earnings per share in its quarterly earnings.
  • Akamai was up as much as 11 percent in premarket trading.
CEO Tom Leighton rings the opening bell on the Nasdaq floor. 
Source: Akamai Technologies
CEO Tom Leighton rings the opening bell on the Nasdaq floor. 

Content delivery network Akamai is up as much as 11 percent in premarket trading after crushing earnings.

Akamai reported quarterly revenue of $670 million compared to $664 million analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. It also beat estimates on earnings per share by 11 cents, reporting 94 cents per share.

Akamai's technology allows for speedier video streaming, e-commerce transactions and software downloads. It has more recently expanded into security products, where it saw a 37 percent increase in cloud-security revenue this quarter.

Shifting from cloud computing to the edge, Akamai Technologies CEO weighs in
Shifting from cloud computing to the edge, Akamai Technologies CEO weighs in   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AKAM
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...