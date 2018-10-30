Akamai soars as much as 11% in premarket trading after earnings beat

Content delivery network Akamai is up as much as 11 percent in premarket trading after crushing earnings.

Akamai reported quarterly revenue of $670 million compared to $664 million analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. It also beat estimates on earnings per share by 11 cents, reporting 94 cents per share.

Akamai's technology allows for speedier video streaming, e-commerce transactions and software downloads. It has more recently expanded into security products, where it saw a 37 percent increase in cloud-security revenue this quarter.