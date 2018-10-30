Stocks making the biggest move premarket: KO, GE, PFE, TPR, UAA & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Coca-Cola – The beverage giant reported adjusted quarterly profit of 58 cents per share, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts, as organic revenue rose six percent from a year earlier.

General Electric – General Electric missed estimates by 6 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 14 cents per share. Revenue also came in below forecasts in the first quarterly report since new CEO Larry Culp took over. GE also slashed its dividend to 1 cent a share from 12 cents a share.

Pfizer – The drugmaker and Dow component reported adjusted quarterly profit of 78 cents per share, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in below forecasts, however and Pfizer lowered the upper end of its projected full-year revenue outlook because of a stronger dollar and supply issues. The company also narrowed its earnings outlook.

Tapestry – Tapestry came in 3 cents a share above estimates, reporting adjusted quarterly profit of 48 cents per share. Revenue also beat forecasts on strong demand for Kate Spade handbags and four percent increase in comparable sales at Coach stores.

Under Armour – The athletic apparel maker more than doubled Street forecasts, earning an adjusted 25 cents per share compared to consensus of 12 cents. Revenue was above forecasts as well, on the strength of stronger overseas sales.

Dell Technologies – Investor Carl Icahn increased his stake to 9.3 percent from 8.3 percent, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Icahn is opposing the deal for the computer maker to buy out DVMT shares, which track Dell's investment in VMWare.

Mondelez International – Mondelez reported adjusted quarterly profit of 62 cents per share, beating consensus estimates by a penny a share. The snack maker's revenue was slightly below estimates, but it posted stronger-than-expected organic revenue. The bottom line was helped by higher prices, as well as lower expenses.

Apple — Apple will hold a product event today in New York, with new iPad and Mac updates expected to be unveiled.

Akamai Technologies – Akamai came in 11 cents a share ahead of Street forecasts, with adjusted quarterly profit of 94 cents per share. Revenue also topped estimates. Akamai saw its results boosted by a 37 percent jump in cloud-security revenue, and the company also announced a $1.1 billion stock buyback program.

BP – BP reported its highest profit in five years, thanks to stronger oil prices. It also said it would be able to fund its acquisition of BHP Billiton's shale business entirely from available cash. It had previously planned to use a rights issue to partially fund the $10.5 billion deal.

Sony – Sony increased its full-year profit outlook on strength in its gaming business, after reporting a 17 percent increase in second quarter operating profit.

Tesla — Elon Musk tweeted that he has deleted his CEO and chairman titles at the automaker "to see what would happen."

Campbell Soup — Third Point is pushing for Campbell to explore a breakup of the company, according to sources quoted by The Wall Street Journal. The hedge fund is currently trying to replace Campbell's entire board.

J.C. Penney – The retailer named Michael Fung as interim chief financial officer. Fung had previously held executive roles at retailers Neiman Marcus and 99 Cents Only Stores.

JetBlue – JetBlue was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at J.P. Morgan Securities, which said the airline's stock is the cheapest of the domestic carriers with potential for 20 percent upside.

Transocean — Transocean earned an adjusted 6 cents per share for the third quarter, compared with an expected loss of 10 cents per share. The oilfield services company's revenue also beat estimates as drilling activity escalates.