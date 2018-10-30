China's tariff on US natural gas delays Louisiana LNG project

A company behind a multi-billion dollar project to export liquefied natural gas from Louisiana is delaying its investment decision due to problems lining up Chinese buyers amid the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute.

The announcement shows the trade tensions are beginning to have a negative impact on an industry that President Donald Trump has championed. Trump has pitched U.S. LNG — natural gas chilled to liquid form — to trade partners from China to Poland.

Australia's LNG Limited on Monday said it will not make a final investment decision this year on its Magnolia LNG terminal near Lake Charles, Louisiana. The company previously told investors it expected to announce a decision by year end.

"We made that statement prior to the trade tensions that have manifested over the past months, which have caused headwinds for LNG transactions," LNG Limited CEO Greg Vesey said in a letter to shareholders. "We remain hopeful in our ability to bring a final investment decision for Magnolia LNG to the Board of Directors in the first part of 2019."