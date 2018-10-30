Cramer Remix: Facebook's quarter doesn't inspire much confidence   

In this strange moment for stocks, investors should hope to see bad news about the economy, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday after the major averages traded sharply higher following weaker-than-expected economic data.

"Bizarrely enough, the best thing for this market would be getting some disappointing news from the non-farm payroll report on Friday," Cramer said. "At this point in the business cycle, the point where the Fed is chomping at the bit to keep tightening, we actually want bad news."

Unfortunately for the bulls, the post-earnings action in the stock of Facebook muddled any potential bad news on the stock level, the "Mad Money" host said. The social media company reported mixed third-quarter results after the bell.

"The stock was up and down and up and down and up and down and up and down, and then down and up and up, which inspires neither confidence nor fear, frankly," Cramer said.

