Cramer Remix: Facebook's quarter doesn't inspire much confidence   

In this strange moment for stocks, investors should hope to see bad news about the economy, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday after the major averages traded sharply higher following weaker-than-expected economic data.

"Bizarrely enough, the best thing for this market would be getting some disappointing news from the non-farm payroll report on Friday," Cramer said. "At this point in the business cycle, the point where the Fed is chomping at the bit to keep tightening, we actually want bad news."

Unfortunately for the bulls, the post-earnings action in the stock of Facebook muddled any potential bad news on the stock level, the "Mad Money" host said. The social media company reported mixed third-quarter results after the bell.

"The stock was up and down and up and down and up and down and up and down, and then down and up and up, which inspires neither confidence nor fear, frankly," Cramer said.

The 5 things that 'justified' Tuesday's rally

The stock market's rally on Tuesday was "justified" by five distinct factors, Cramer argued after the major averages attempted to close the gap on their October losses.

First, the S&P proprietary oscillator, a paid indicator that Cramer uses to understand when it's safe to buy stocks in a decline, hit negative six, a level that has historically signaled that it's time to start picking at stocks.

The oscillator's reading means investors should be "'money in,' meaning that at the end of the day you should be putting more money to work than you're taking out," Cramer said. "I think the oscillator could be telling the truth and it's only natural that the negative readings produce a bounce."

Off the charts: More pain ahead for the major averages?

The stock market is "not out of the woods" despite Tuesday's positive trading session, Cramer and technician Bob Lang warned investors as stocks pared their monthly losses.

Lang, the founder of ExplosiveOptions.net, author of "Know Your Options" and part of the Trifecta Stocks newsletter team at TheStreet.com, said that the charts of several major averages are signaling more pain ahead.

"Lang believes that it's too soon to start picking at this market," Cramer said. "In fact, he says buying here would be like trying to catch a falling knife."

Kemet Corp. CEO: Internet of things is a trend, 'not a bubble'

As the leader of a mass manufacturer of key electrical components, Kemet Corp. CEO Per-Olof Loof has his finger on the pulse of a host of important industries, he told Cramer in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

"Kemet may not be a household name, but we are pretty much in every household," he said on "Mad Money." "We cover the automotive sector, we cover the military, the medical, industrial, telecommunications, and whenever there is voltage, you need some of our things to support the semiconductors on the board."

As such, Loof's company is entangled in the growing space that is the internet of things — a Wall Street catchphrase for the booming pseudo-environment of connected devices.

Within that space, "I think what we're seeing is a trend and not a bubble," Loof told Cramer. "Yes, there's cyclical things that may happen in the marketplace and of course we will be affected by that as well, but I think, actually, we are just in the beginning of the digitization of society and companies like us and others will benefit from that for a long time to come."

MyoKardia CEO on treating cardiovascular diseases

Tassos Gianakakos, the president and CEO of the heart-focused biotech MyoKardia, also spoke to Cramer exclusively about "leading the charge" in the underserved area of cardiovascular treatments.

"You'd think there'd be a ton of innovation happening in the world's No. 1 global disease burden, and instead, we're seeing the opposite. We're seeing fewer numbers of drugs getting approved over the last 18 years," he said. "So there's been a tremendous lack of innovation in this area, and that's why MyoKardia was born."

MyoKardia uses "precision medicine" to try and find the root of cardiovascular disease, the No. 1 cause of death worldwide, the CEO said. That involves using imaging, family history and other deep data to develop specific drugs aimed at the disease's causes rather than its symptoms.

"In so doing, we're hopeful that not only are we going to improve symptoms, but we're going to restore people to normal living and potentially even reverse the course of the disease, something that's never really been done before in cardiovascular medicine," Gianakakos said.

Lightning round: Listen up, Mr. Powell

In Cramer's lightning round, he zipped through his take on callers' favorite stocks:

CBRE Group Inc.: "I think — and this is something that I want [Fed Chair] Jerome Powell to hear — I genuinely believe that commercial real estate is the next shoe to drop in this big kind of rolling slowdown that I'm worried about. So CBRE is going down with that. Now, CBRE, I'm sure, will say, 'Listen, everything's hunky-dory.' That's not the point. The point is what's going to happen, and I'm going to say I don't want to touch commercial real estate."

Valero Energy Corp.: "I am [interested in Valero], too. Look, as oil goes down, some people feel they're not going to make as much money at the pump. I think you buy the stock of Valero here. It's down very badly [and] yields 3.55 percent."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Facebook.

