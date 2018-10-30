GE plunges 8% to new 9-year low after Wall Street says dividend cut to a penny may not be enough

General Electric misses on top and bottom lines, cuts dividend to $0.01 per share 4 Hours Ago | 02:14

General Electric shares fell more than 8 percent in trading Tuesday after multiple Wall Street analysts warned clients that new CEO Larry Culp's cut to the quarterly dividend may just be the beginning of a slow and difficult process.

Along with a dividend cut, the company:

took a $22 billion charge in the third quarter related to acquisitions in its power business

said the SEC and the DOJ were widening their probes into the company's accounting practices because of that charge

reported adjusted earnings and revenue for the third quarter that missed Wall Street expectations and a GAAP loss of $2.63 a share in the period

said it was splitting its power business into two separate units

reported that 7 percent increase in profits from last year for the aviation unit

said it expects to retain about $3.9 billion in cash a year as a result of the dividend cut

GE shares were now on pace for their worst single day of trading since March 2009.

Here's a wrap of what major Wall Street analysts had to say about GE's many announcements: