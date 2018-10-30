GE plunges 8% to new 9-year low after Wall Street says dividend cut to a penny may not be enough

General Electric shares fell more than 8 percent in trading Tuesday after multiple Wall Street analysts warned clients that new CEO Larry Culp's cut to the quarterly dividend may just be the beginning of a slow and difficult process.
Along with a dividend cut, the company:
- took a $22 billion charge in the third quarter related to acquisitions in its power business
- said the SEC and the DOJ were widening their probes into the company's accounting practices because of that charge
- reported adjusted earnings and revenue for the third quarter that missed Wall Street expectations and a GAAP loss of $2.63 a share in the period
- said it was splitting its power business into two separate units
- reported that 7 percent increase in profits from last year for the aviation unit
- said it expects to retain about $3.9 billion in cash a year as a result of the dividend cut
GE shares were now on pace for their worst single day of trading since March 2009.
Here's a wrap of what major Wall Street analysts had to say about GE's many announcements: