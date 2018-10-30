Mark Zuckerberg laid out how everything is changing for Facebook

"I just think that this is the future," Zuckerberg said when talking about the Stories feature that Facebook copied from Snapchat and introduced across its numerous apps. With Stories, users share full-screen photos or videos with their friends or followers that disappear after a day, rather than sticking around permanently.

"People want to share in ways that don't stick around permanently, and I want to make sure that we fully embrace this," Zuckerberg said.

While Stories have been a hit on certain Facebook apps like Instagram, the feature has been adopted more slowly on the main Facebook app. Regardless, Zuckerberg said he believes the opportunity with stories "will be bigger" than that of the News Feed, the scrolling wall of posts from friends that has dominated most Facebook users' experience for yeas.

Facebook is still trying to figure out how to monetize stories. Zuckerberg and Sandberg explained that the company's ad products for stories are not yet as robust as Facebook's older ad products. The company will need to build out these tools as well as train advertisers on the best way to create ads for stories, Sandberg said. Thus, it remains unclear when ad revenue for stories will converge with the revenue from feed ads, Zuckerberg said.

"I can't tell you just yet what that time frame is going to look like, but I think we're well positioned over the long-term because we're leading in stories and in basically every country," he said.