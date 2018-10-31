This company advertised student loan savings of more than $20,000. That promise was misleading

Financial services company SoFi has agreed to stop misrepresenting what consumers have saved or will save by refinancing their student loans, in a recent settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.

Refinancing debt is when one loan is rolled into another, often at a lower interest rate.

The FTC claimed SoFi "made prominent false statements about loan refinancing savings in television, print, and Internet advertisements," in some cases touting savings double that of what borrowers would actually achieve by signing up with them.

SoFi's ads boasted that their products led to people saving more than $20,000 on average. But, in its calculations, the company excluded student loan borrowers for whom refinancing resulted in a longer, and sometimes more expensive, repayment timeline than they had held prior, according to the FTC.

If the company violates the terms of the settlement, it could face civil penalties, and the FTC says it will notify other lenders making similar savings claims of its action against SoFi.

"Student loan debt is a huge problem facing students and graduates across the country," said FTC Chairman Joe Simons. "Lenders who offer refinancing options must be upfront with students about savings.

"They cannot make deceptive claims and bury the truth in fine print."