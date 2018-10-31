Cramer Remix: Facebook's not back yet, but it's on its way 43 Mins Ago | 00:57

Facebook's third-quarter earnings report told CNBC's Jim Cramer that the social media giant has a chance at a comeback after months of recurring issues around data privacy.

"The important thing here is that a turn is even possible ," the "Mad Money" host said after shares of Facebook closed nearly 4 percent higher on Wednesday.

"Advertisers are spending a fortune on Instagram stories," he continued. "I believe Facebook will be able to monetize many of its other products and while I can't say it's back, I do think the company's now in a position to under-promise and over-deliver, particularly on expenses."

