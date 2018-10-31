Dow set for triple-digit gains as investors monitor a flurry of earnings

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday, with the Dow set for triple-digit gains as investors await the release of a fresh batch of corporate results.

At around 4:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures were seen 106 points higher, indicating a positive open of more than 123 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also seen relatively upbeat on Wednesday morning.

The moves in pre-market trade come as investors monitor a confluence of factors, ranging from intensifying global trade tensions, worries about economic growth, rising U.S. interest rates and company earnings.

In an interview with Fox News late on Monday, President Donald Trump said he believed there could be an agreement with China on trade. But he also warned Beijing that his administration had billions of dollars' worth of new tariffs on standby if it became clear a deal would not be possible.

U.S. stocks closed higher in the previous session, as markets pared some of the month's losses before the end of a brutal October for equity markets.

After Tuesday's comeback, the Dow is down 5.9 percent this month, still its worst performance since August 2015. The S&P 500 is off by 7.9 percent in October, on track for its worst month since May 2010. On Monday, the S&P 500 closed in correction territory, down 10.2 percent from its record.

On the data front, ADP employment figures for October are scheduled to be released at around 8:15 a.m. ET. Investors are likely to keep an eye out for third-quarter employment cost index data at 8:30 a.m., before Chicago PMI data for October is released later in the session.

In corporate news, General Motors, GlaxoSmithKline and Este Lauder are among the major companies due to publish their latest quarterly figures before the opening bell.

AIG, Express Scripts and Cactus are among the major companies set to report earnings results after Wednesday's market close.

— CNBC's Thomas Franck and John Melloy contributed to this report.