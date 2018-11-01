Here's what you need to do now to save for retirement 2 Hours Ago | 02:00

You can slip financially at any age.

The good news is that financial setbacks are recoverable. Step one: Identify the hurdles you're most likely to encounter at your age, and then take steps to handle them if they come up.

In your 30s, for instance, you don't have to worry about not having saved enough for retirement. But you do have to worry about some other pitfalls.

The top three wrenches for people in their 30s are job loss, not earning enough money and bad financial decisions, according to an Ameriprise Financial study. The asset manager surveyed more than 3,000 Americans ages 30 to 79 with at least $100,000 in investable assets to identify their financial stages and challenges.

Now that you know the risks, here's how to plan so you're safeguarded.