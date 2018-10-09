The annual expense almost everyone forgets to budget for

Halloween is less than a month away. ­­­We are in the holiday sluice run, facing down pumpkins, turkey, lights and gifts.

And tips. So many tips.

As an annual event, there's plenty of time to plan for this expense. Yet very few do.

Most people absolutely do not set aside money for seasonal tipping, says Brent Weiss, a certified financial planner and head of planning at advisory firm Facet Wealth. In fact, they don't even always plan for gift-giving to friends and family. "There's a reason there's so much last-minute shopping, and people using credit cards to buy gifts," Weiss said.

All financial outlays – not just gifts, but tips – should be planned and budgeted for.

Define your purpose. "Are you giving someone a gift or tip to thank them for previous work?" Weiss asked. "Do you want to motivate them to continue giving good service?"

