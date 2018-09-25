Life is complicated enough. The number of investment choices in a typical 401(k) plan – about 25, according to a recent report from the Investment Company Institute – is proof.

If you have a current 401(k), an individual retirement account or two, and perhaps a 401(k) from a former job, you may have money in dozens of funds. That's not even factoring in an individual retirement account and a brokerage account.

Across these accounts, you may be duplicating where your money goes.

But do you really need to choose that many investments?