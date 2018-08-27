Five financial habits you need to change ASAP

Good financial habits don't just happen. Like washboard abs, most people have to work to develop them.

Racking up monthly charges on your credit cards without paying off the balance is a common bad financial habit. Not reviewing credit card statements is another.

But other, more subtle behaviors can be tipoffs to a disorganized financial life.

Getting caught with a late fee because you lost or forgot about a bill points to a too-loose approach to finances. Avoiding financial decisions because you don't know enough is another warning bell.

Sometimes an otherwise good financial decision – such as making extra mortgage payments – doesn't make sense at a specific time. For people with student or credit card debt, for instance, that extra mortgage payment may not be a great choice, says Todd Hoffman, certified financial planner with Steward Partners.

Five habits you may think are no big deal can, in fact, make a difference when you want to accomplish financial goals.