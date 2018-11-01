Wealth

Gates Foundation halts cooperation with Saudi crown prince's nonprofit after Khashoggi killing

  • The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is canceling much of its $5 million pledge to a nonprofit chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
  • The killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi played a part in the Gates Foundation's decision, a spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal.
  • This is the latest sign of fallout after the slaying of Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. permanent resident.
Crown Prince and Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman (R) meets with Microsoft founder Bill Gates (L) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 14, 2017. 
Bandar Algaloud | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Crown Prince and Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman (R) meets with Microsoft founder Bill Gates (L) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 14, 2017. 

A youth charity founded by Saudi Arabia's crown prince just lost an influential backer, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in the latest sign of fallout after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The charitable organization started by the Microsoft co-founder and his philanthropist wife is canceling much of its $5 million pledge to the MiSk Foundation, a Saudi youth empowerment nonprofit chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Last week, a Saudi prosecutor acknowledged for the first time that agents of the kingdom planned Khashoggi's slaying at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. The prosecutor initially said the Washington Post columnist and U.S. resident was unintentionally killed during a physical altercation. The Saudis earlier claimed Khashoggi, a critic of Prince Mohammed, left the consulate unharmed.

A spokesperson for the Gates Foundation told the Journal the "current situation" played a part in its decision.

"Jamal Khashoggi's abduction and murder are extremely troubling," she said. "We're observing current events with concern."

Saudi crown prince addresses Khashoggi investigation at FII conference
Saudi crown prince addresses Khashoggi investigation at FII conference   

The Gates Foundation has already committed $1.5 million to the MiSK Grand Challenges, a $10 million initiative that plans to offer $100,000 grants to 100 innovators working on global citizenship, education and other issues. The spokesperson told the Journal the Gates Foundation will disburse its first round of funding totaling $1.5 million to grantees, but will not participate in future funding rounds.

The kingdom has sought to put distance between Khashoggi's killing and Prince Mohammed, the face of Saudi Arabia's social and economic reform push. Some of Khashoggi's alleged killers have been linked to the crown prince, who also oversees the nation's defense and intelligence arms.

Virgin Group co-founder Richard Branson, another high-profile philanthropist, has also distanced himself from endeavors with Saudi Arabia in light of Khashoggi's killing.

Dozens of business leaders, influential individuals and media companies — including CNBC — pulled out of a Saudi investment summit last month. U.S. lawmakers have called on the Trump administration to explore sanctioning Saudi individuals and suspend talks to export nuclear energy technology to the kingdom.

Read the full story here.

CNBC NEWSLETTERS

Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

Please choose a subscription

Please enter a valid email address
Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.
By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...