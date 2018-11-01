Larry McLaughlin bought his wife a Juul e-cigarette for Christmas as a stocking stuffer two years ago.

While she didn't care for it, he did. And nearly two years later, the 62-year old construction worker still puffs on mango-flavored nicotine pods every day. It's the first time in more than 40 years of smoking and at least a dozen attempts to quit that McLaughlin, who lives in suburban Chicago, has successfully stopped smoking tobacco.

Juul founders Adam Bowen and James Monsees created Juul to do just that: help themselves and other adults stop smoking. But it's gotten a bad rap in recent months as federal health regulators question whether its popular candy flavors — including mango, creme and fruit — are at least partly responsible for the 77 percent surge in e-cigarette use among high school students over the past year.

Stories like McLaughlin's is what Juul wants to hear more of — not the ones about teens usage. Juul CEO Kevin Burns told CNBC that Juul isn't supposed to be cool for kids or hook non-smokers on nicotine. "It's not designed for them. It's not meant for them," he said.