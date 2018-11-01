US futures slightly higher as investors digest October losses, await fresh data

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher start on Thursday as markets take a breather after posting big losses in October.

At 4:240 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 68 points, indicating an open of 60.24. The S&P 500 futures indicated a flat open while Nasdaq futures pointed to a positive open.

October was a rough ride for U.S. stocks. The S&P 500 lost $1.91 trillion in October, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices analyst Howard Silverblatt. Losses were spread widely across industry sectors. October was the worst month for the S&P 500 since September 2011.

Meanwhile, investors continue to keep their focus on corporate earnings and data. On Thursday, weekly jobless claims is expected at 8:30 a.m., followed by PMI Manufacturing Index at 9:45 a.m. and ISM Manufacturing Index and Construction spending at 10 a.m.

On the earnings front, while Encana, Spotify, Teva Pharma, TransCanada, Wayfair and Zoetis are set to report numbers before the bell, Apple, Kraft Heinz and Starbucks are due to report after the bell.

- CNBC's Michael Sheetz contributed to this report.