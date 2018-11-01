Trump says he and China's Xi had 'long and very good' trade conversation

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping amid concerns about escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

In a tweet, the president said he had a "long and very good conversation" with the Chinese leader, "with a heavy emphasis on trade." He added that "those discussions are moving along nicely" ahead of planned face-to-face meetings at the G-20 summit in Argentina later this month.

It is unclear how much progress Trump and Xi made toward breaking an impasse over how they will assuage Trump's grievances with Beijing and move toward reducing tariffs. Talks between the two countries have recently stalled as the White House pushes for an end to alleged intellectual property theft by Chinese companies and a reduction in the U.S. trade deficit with China. Beijing has so far appeared unwilling to make major concessions.

Xi said Thursday that he is willing to meet with Trump in Argentina, Reuters reported, citing state media. The countries should push for a trade solution that is mutually acceptable, he added.