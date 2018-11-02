Cramer Remix: McDonald's is on fire with no end in sight

When McDonald's reported earnings last week in the throes of a marketwide breakdown and the stock surged higher, CNBC's Jim Cramer took notice.

"Thanks to the resulting rally, McDonald's was one of the top five performers in the Dow last month, with the stock up 5.7 percent," Cramer said on "Mad Money." "Why does this matter? Because if a stock can rally when everything's falling apart, imagine what it can do when the dust settles."

Since CEO Steve Easterbrook took the helm of the fast-food chain, he's revamped the menu, introduced delivery via a partnership with Uber Eats and begun a store remodeling program aimed at attracting customers.

Cramer, a big Easterbrook fan, said the moves have paid off in droves and have extended the runway for both the company and its stock.

"Here's the bottom line on this remarkable story: We know McDonald's is firing on all cylinders, and this company has no need to worry about the trade war or the Federal Reserve, which is why its stock could go higher today when the rest of the market was pulling back," he said. "I think McDonald's has a lot more room to run."