To land at the top of the list is a different story. Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos — the richest person on the planet — graduated summa cum laude from Princeton University, often considered the country's top college, with a degree in computer science and electrical engineering.

Of course, college isn't always the predictor of success.

It's widely known that Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates dropped out to pursue their own companies. So did 1 in 8 billionaires on the Forbes list.

Of the 362 super-rich people that had publicly available information on their education, 44 — or 12 percent — were dropouts, according to an analysis by U.K.-based job site Adview.