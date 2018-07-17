Here's what it costs to live in the country's priciest towns

Ever wonder what it would take to rub elbows with the upper crust in Greenwich, Connecticut or Beverly Hills?

Based on home values and the cost of living (including groceries, transportation, health-care costs and utilities), personal finance website GOBankingRates determined the exact annual income needed to live comfortably in the country’s most expensive ZIP codes.

The study assumes that half of that income will be spent on necessities, 20 percent put toward savings and 30 percent left for discretionary spending (otherwise known as the "50-30-20 rule").

In that case, Sagaponack, a beachfront town in the affluent Hamptons area of Long Island, New York, is the nation’s most expensive ZIP code, requiring an income of more than $850,000.

Here are the rest of the top 10 ZIP codes: