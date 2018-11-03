Amazon is in the advanced stages of placing its second headquarters in Northern Virginia, The Washington Post reported on Saturday, as the retail giant closes in on a self-imposed deadline to make the closely watched decision.

The Post reported that Amazon has held detailed discussions about the possibility of opening its second outpost in Crystal City, including how quickly it could move employees, its physical plant and how it could make the decision public, people close to the process told the publication. Amazon's planning was more in-depth than it has had with other locations in Northern Virginia, and other cities across the U.S., The Post stated.

Amazon did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

As the Internet retail giant continues to assess 20 locations on its shortlist for its second headquarters ahead of its year-end deadline, CEO Jeff Bezos said this week that the decision is ultimately one you make "with your heart."

In an on-stage interview in New York on Thursday with journalist and author Walter Isaacson, Bezos did not leave any hints about which of the cities on his shortlist he is leaning toward for HQ2. But he clarified that after Amazon has all the data to back up its options, in the end the decision will come down to a gut feeling.

"Ultimately the decision will be made with intuition after gathering and studying a lot of data," Bezos said. "[T]he best way to make it is you collect as much data as you can, you immerse yourself in that data, but then you make that decision with your heart."

Over the past few months, Amazon executives have reportedly revisited several of the locations on its shortlist, including Newark, New Jersey, New York City and Chicago, according to an October report in The Wall Street Journal.

The list below are the 20 locations currently in the running:

Atlanta

Austin, Texas

Boston

Chicago

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas

Denver

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

Miami

Montgomery County, Md.

Nashville, Tenn.

Newark, N.J.

New York City

Northern Virginia

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Raleigh, N.C.

Toronto

Washington, D.C.

The Post's full report can be found on its website.