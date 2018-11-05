Amazon will split HQ2 between two cities, source tells WSJ

Amazon will split its new headquarters, dubbed HQ2, between two cities, a source tells the Wall Street Journal.

The new report follows a pair of weekend updates naming Crystal City, Va., and other cities as front runners in the tightening race for Amazon's second headquarters. It's been more than a year since the company issued a call for proposals.

Amazon said it would invest $5 billion and employ 50,000 workers in the winning area. It whittled down an initial list of 238 cities and metropolitan regions, naming 20 finalists earlier this year. The selection process has seen an increasing number of leaks in recent weeks, as Amazon nears a decision.

CNBC's Brian Sullivan reported this weekend Amazon could split the proposed workforce and investments between Austin and Northern Virginia.

Amazon's current headquarters in Seattle has ballooned to a massive footprint, causing congestion and raising housing costs. Local officials and residents of many of the finalist cities have raised concerns of similar effects wherever Amazon should choose to move in next.

The decision to split its headquarters is in part a reaction to those concerns, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unnamed source.

Read the full report at the Wall Street Journal's site.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.