Watch: Trump administration holds press conference on reimposed Iran sanctions

The Trump administration is set to hold a press conference on a raft of economic and trade sanctions imposed Monday on Iran.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to lead the presser.

The move, announced Friday in part by President Donald Trump tweeting a photo of himself with "Game of Thrones"-style text reading "Sanctions are coming November 5," restores sanctions that were relaxed under a nuclear deal with the oil-rich nation brokered during the Obama administration in 2015.

Trump announced in May that the U.S. would leave the "horrible one-sided deal."