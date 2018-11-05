Your Social Security check could look different in 2019.

That's because recipients will get a 2.8 percent cost-of-living adjustment in 2019. Meanwhile, Medicare Part B premiums will see a slight bump to $135.50 in 2019, up from $134 in 2018.

Those premiums are typically deducted from your Social Security check, provided you are receiving both Social Security benefits and are covered by Medicare.

You will not know officially how your Social Security checks will differ in 2019 until December, when you can review your online Social Security account or a paper statement in the mail.

In a fact sheet on the 2019 changes, the Social Security Administration lays out how the cost-of-living adjustment could change monthly benefits for beneficiaries.