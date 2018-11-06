This map shows which early results to watch for in today's midterm elections 

Tuesday's midterm elections hold massive stakes for future U.S. economic policy — and potentially President Donald Trump's political fate.

Democrats aim to unseat Republican House members across the country as they push to take a majority in the chamber. The GOP will try to hold its advantage in the Senate and keep its critical role in confirming Trump's conservative judicial picks. Meanwhile, Democrats will try to win multiple governor's offices and pick up legislature seats in major U.S. states.

These early swing races in states where polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET or earlier could provide clues into how the rest of the night will go for Democrats and Republicans, and which party will emerge with control of the House and Senate.