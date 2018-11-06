Here are the results of pivotal races in the battle for Congress

Results of Tuesday's midterm elections have started trickling in. Despite some early gains in their bid to win a House majority, Democrats missed some early opportunities for a potential wave election.

Democrats need to win a net 23 GOP-held seats to take control of the House. Just before 9 p.m. ET, NBC News projected a 65 percent chance that Democrats will win the House.

Two of the most closely watched races, the Texas Senate contest between Democrat Beto O'Rourke and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, as well as the Florida governor race between Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis, remained too close to call.

Republicans have to stop Democrats from winning a net two Senate seats to defend their majority. They were projected to make an early gain to dim Democratic hopes.

Stock market futures rose on Tuesday night more than 120 points to their highs of the overnight session on early signs Republicans were performing better than expected. They were lower in earlier trading as polls first closed.