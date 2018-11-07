Reckonings, blue ripples and a 'weaker' Trump: How the global media sees the midterm results

The U.S. is witnessing a great shift in power as the results from the midterm elections are announced, and the international press and public is watching closely. The Democrats have won control of the House of Representatives in the U.S., granting them a check of President Trump's power and policy. The Republicans, meanwhile, have kept the Senate.

Both sides have claimed the result as a victory with Trump tweeting about the "tremendous success tonight." But he will know that the result will allow Democrats, who could control the House for the first time since 2010, to thwart or frustrate his more controversial social and economic policies.

A Democratic majority in the House, which is likely to see House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi return to the office of speaker, will grant Democrats investigative powers and they could even move to impeach the president, although it's not seen as a likely outcome for now. Pelosi advocated unity and bi-partisanship in a victory speech Tuesday night, saying the result would allow Democrats to restore "checks and balances to the Trump administration."

Global media outlets -- many of whom lambasted frequently by Trump and accused of 'fake news' if he doesn't like their reporting - are focusing on the results as they continue to emerge, but the reaction and comment is starting to come thick and fast. Here's a selection of the international media's reaction to the result.