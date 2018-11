On Wednesday, yields fell on the back of the midterm elections, where the Democrats got back control of the House and the Republicans strengthened their presence in the Senate. At the time, bond traders said a split Congress could be a positive to prevent higher spending and debt issuance.

For now, the attention is on the Fed, which is due to announce its latest decision at 2pm ET. Market expectations suggest that there will not be a change in policy, but investors will be looking for clues on whether there will be further tightening next month.

On the data front, there will be jobless claims due at 8.30 ET – a key indicator also to forecast the future rate hiking path.

The U.S. Treasury is not expected to auction any bills on Thursday.