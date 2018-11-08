Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Yelp, Activision, Hertz, Disney and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Yelp stock plunged 27 percent in the extended session after the company missed revenue expectations for the third quarter and also provided weak guidance. The company reported $241 million in revenue, while analysts were expecting $245 million.

The company cited a slowdown in advertising account growth as a reason for its revenue miss.

Hertz shares rose as much as 16 percent in the extended session after the company released its third-quarter earnings report that beat the Street's estimates. The car rental company reported earnings of $2.14 per share compared with the $1.71 analysts expected. Revenues came in at $2.76 billion for the quarter, while analysts had estimated $2.68 billion.

Revenues per day in the U.S. and international markets also beat estimates.

Activision Blizzard shares plunged 9 percent in after-hours trading after reporting its third straight quarterly decline in monthly active users. The video game company, which owns the "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft" franchises, reported 345 million monthly active users for the quarter, down from 352 million the previous quarter.

The company reported earnings of 52 cents per share, beating the 50 cents Wall Street expected, as well as $1.66 billion in revenue, in line with estimates.

Dropbox shares rose more than 7 percent in after-hours trading after the company beat estimates for earnings and revenue in its third-quarter report. The cloud storage company reported earnings of 11 cents per share, 5 cents higher than analysts' estimates. The company reported $360 million in revenue compared with the $353 million analysts expected.

Dropbox also reported 12.3 million paying users in the third quarter, exceeding estimates.

Walt Disney stock rose nearly 2 percent in the extended session after the entertainment giant released a strong quarterly earnings report. The company reported earnings of $1.48 per share on $14.31 billion in revenue, beating Wall Street's expectations of $1.34 per share in earnings on $13.73 billion in revenue.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the timing of the decline in Activision's monthly active users.