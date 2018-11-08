Trump unveils hard-line immigration policy that limits asylum

The Trump administration on Thursday unveiled tough new rules on asylum seekers who break border laws, in President Donald Trump's latest hard-line move on immigration policy.

The new rule, announced by the Justice Department and Homeland Security, declares that immigrants who illegally cross the border will stripped of their eligibility to receive asylum in the U.S. The rule is prospective, meaning it does not cover anyone who has entered in the past, senior administration officials said.

The new restrictions won't take effect until Trump applies them in a presidential proclamation, which could possibly be issued Friday, a senior administration official said.

The action is one of the first taken by Matthew Whitaker in his newly appointed role as acting attorney general. Whitaker, who was Attorney General Jeff Sessions' chief of staff, got the promotion after Trump fired Sessions a day earlier.

Whitaker, in a joint statement with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, said "Our asylum system is overwhelmed with too many meritless asylum claims from aliens who place a tremendous burden on our resources, preventing us from being able to expeditiously grant asylum to those who truly deserve it. Today, we are using the authority granted to us by Congress to bar aliens who violate a Presidential suspension of entry or other restriction from asylum eligibility."

Earlier Thursday, NBC News reported that the administration expected the new immigration policy to be held up in court. But two senior administration officials told the outlet that they expected the U.S. Supreme Court, emboldened by a 5-4 conservative majority, to ultimately uphold the plan.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the most recent addition to the high court and Trump's second pick, is expected to side with the four other conservative justices and defer to the president's executive authority, the officials told NBC.

It is not the first time the Trump administration has side-stepped Congress to unilaterally shift the nation's immigration policy.

In his first days in office, Trump signed an executive order limiting travel to the U.S. from a number of majority Muslim countries. The travel ban was stalled in court for months, but the Supreme Court ultimately upheld a version of the ban in a landmark ruling earlier this year that fell along partisan lines.

Over the summer, Sessions implemented his "zero tolerance" policy toward illegal border crossings. The spike in prosecutions also led to the mass separation of families, which set off a wave bipartisan criticism resulting in Trump effectively nullifying the policy by executive order in June.

The president has also used his executive power to hamstring the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, an Obama-era program that allows the young children of undocumented immigrants to remain in the country and obtain work permits.

The president's termination of DACA has been blocked by courts in Washington and New York. On Thursday, a federal appeals court weighed in, largely echoing previous court rulings and upholding a nationwide ban on the president's order. That ruling makes it virtually certain that the fate of DACA will be decided by the Supreme Court in the coming months.

Read the full release below. The interim final rule can be found here.