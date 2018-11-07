Watch: Trump takes victory lap at White House even as Dems win House majority

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is set to hold a press conference Wednesday at the White House, where he is expected to take a victory lap even after Democrats won control of the House of Representatives.

Trump said in a tweet Wednesday morning that he will be "discussing our success in the Midterms" at the presser.

While Democrats won back a majority of the 435 seats in the House, Republicans strengthened their hold on the Senate, where they already boasted a slim but controlling share of the 100 spots.

The shift in power in Congress away from total Republican dominance gives Democrats newfound powers to investigate Trump and his Cabinet through various House committees, including the Ways and Means Committee and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who is poised to replace GOP Rep. Devin Nunes as the head of the Intelligence Committee, said on the eve of the elections that among his top priorities as chairman would be reviving the panel's probe of Russian meddling during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In a slew of tweets Wednesday morning, Trump took credit for the GOP's successes in the midterms and vowed to retaliate against potential investigative efforts against him by Democrats in the House.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is scheduled to speak after Trump's remarks on Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters earlier, "We had a very good day. I'm proud of what's happened. The president was very helpful to us."

The president had doggedly supported many key races in the midterms, regularly tweeting out endorsements for swaths of House and Senate candidates and traveling across the country to host dozens of raucous rallies in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

His attacks against Democrats, often inaccurate, were even more aggressive.

Trump accused Democrats writ large of pining for a socialist takeover of the country in an attempt to reshape America in the image of Venezuela. He latched onto a caravan of mostly Honduran migrants traveling to seek asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border in service of his argument that "open borders" Democrats posed a national security threat. And he repeatedly attacked individual Democratic candidates with incendiary language, calling Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum a "thief" without evidence and saying California Rep. Maxine Waters, one of Trump's most ardent critics in Congress, was a "low IQ" person.

The president also kept up his attacks on the media throughout the election cycle. On the morning after Election Day, Trump said for "any of the pundits or talking heads that do not give us proper credit for this great Midterm Election, just remember two words - FAKE NEWS!"