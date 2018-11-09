How the new Tesla chairman Robyn Denholm thinks about leadership and risk-taking

Elon Musk has a new boss, and she has strong views about technology, risk-taking and leadership.

Tesla announced on Wednesday night that Australian telecom executive and chair of Tesla's audit committee Robyn Denholm will take over from Elon Musk as chair of the company. Musk agreed to surrender the position for three years in his settlement with the SEC over fraud allegations.

Denholm is from Australia, and has worked for Toyota, Sun Microsystems, Juniper Networks and Telstra. She was promoted from COO to CFO and head of strategy at Telstra, Australia's largest telecommunications company, earlier this year. She will depart from the company in six months to focus on her new gig at Tesla full-time.

She has been on the board since 2014 so is not a true outsider pick for chairman, but Denholm is expected to serve as a counterbalance to Musk.

Over the years, in print and video interviews and articles she has penned, Denholm has covered many topics. Here are five of the most interesting and relevant views she has expressed as she takes on two roles — reining in Elon Musk, and helping to run one of the most closely followed public companies in the world.