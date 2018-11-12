The figures provided by the Chinese firm did not provide details on what kind of iPhones were purchased. Huawei, China's largest smartphone maker by market share, recently overtook Apple to move to second place globally. It was the second-highest-selling vendor on Alibaba's platforms during Singles Day. Xiaomi, followed. Samsung, which has been weak in China for some time, was in eighth place.

Apple has seen a recovery in the China market in recent quarters after suffering hard times in the world's second-largest economy. In the quarter that ended in September, Apple saw Greater China revenues rise 16 percent year-on-year.

"It's a positive sign for Apple, because normally Xiaomi or Huawei has been the top brand. This shows the Chinese smartphone users are maturing fast and they are looking to buy more high end devices, which is a good sign not only for Apple but other brands," Neil Shah, research director at Counterpoint Research, told CNBC by phone on Monday.

"Since iPhone XS and iPhone XR were already so expensive, so they were looking for the right deal to purchase," he added.

The iPhone XS and XR are Apple's latest devices.