Apple was the top-selling mobile phone brand during Alibaba's record-breaking 24-hour Singles Day shopping event, beating its Chinese rivals.
Alibaba released a list of products in various categories that had the highest gross merchandise value (GMV), or sales via the e-commerce giant's various platform. Apple topped the list in the mobile phone category, but Alibaba did not release specific figures on the number of units sold or the total GMV brought in by Apple.
The U.S. technology giant was one of the 237 brands that surpassed 100 million yuan ($14.36 million) in sales during Singles Day.
Alibaba's annual event, which is also known as "Double 11" because it falls on Nov. 11, raked in record GMV of 213.5 billion yuan ($30.8 billion). In 24 hours, thousands of brands put massive discounts on their products.