Tech

Apple was the top-selling mobile phone brand on Alibaba platforms during Singles Day, beating Chinese rivals

  • Apple was the top-selling mobile phone brand during Alibaba's record-breaking 24-hour Singles Day shopping event.
  • Chinese players Huawei and Xiaomi were second and third, respectively.
  • Alibaba's annual event, which is also known as "Double 11" because it falls on Nov. 11 or 11/11, raked in record gross merchandise value of 213.5 billion yuan ($30.8 billion).
Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures on stage during an Apple special event in San Francisco, California
Getty Images
Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures on stage during an Apple special event in San Francisco, California

Apple was the top-selling mobile phone brand during Alibaba's record-breaking 24-hour Singles Day shopping event, beating its Chinese rivals.

Alibaba released a list of products in various categories that had the highest gross merchandise value (GMV), or sales via the e-commerce giant's various platform. Apple topped the list in the mobile phone category, but Alibaba did not release specific figures on the number of units sold or the total GMV brought in by Apple.

The U.S. technology giant was one of the 237 brands that surpassed 100 million yuan ($14.36 million) in sales during Singles Day.

Alibaba's annual event, which is also known as "Double 11" because it falls on Nov. 11, raked in record GMV of 213.5 billion yuan ($30.8 billion). In 24 hours, thousands of brands put massive discounts on their products.

The figures provided by the Chinese firm did not provide details on what kind of iPhones were purchased. Huawei, China's largest smartphone maker by market share, recently overtook Apple to move to second place globally. It was the second-highest-selling vendor on Alibaba's platforms during Singles Day. Xiaomi, followed. Samsung, which has been weak in China for some time, was in eighth place.

Apple has seen a recovery in the China market in recent quarters after suffering hard times in the world's second-largest economy. In the quarter that ended in September, Apple saw Greater China revenues rise 16 percent year-on-year.

"It's a positive sign for Apple, because normally Xiaomi or Huawei has been the top brand. This shows the Chinese smartphone users are maturing fast and they are looking to buy more high end devices, which is a good sign not only for Apple but other brands," Neil Shah, research director at Counterpoint Research, told CNBC by phone on Monday.

"Since iPhone XS and iPhone XR were already so expensive, so they were looking for the right deal to purchase," he added.

The iPhone XS and XR are Apple's latest devices.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AAPL
---
BABA
---