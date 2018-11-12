Brexit: All eyes are on Theresa May as pressure mounts within her own cabinet  

This is still the main issue preventing a formal withdrawal agreement with the EU. Both sides want to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland — the only land border that the U.K. will have with the EU after Brexit.

The EU has proposed that the checks happen at the Irish Sea — which separates Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. — and are carried out in the least intrusive way possible. However, the DUP (the Democratic Unionist Party), the Northern Irish party that supports May in parliament, does not agree with this idea. The DUP argues that such a proposal divides Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. and forces Belfast to follow EU rules.

So, May has proposed to have a customs union with the EU, temporarily. A customs union is an arrangement by which its members apply the same tariffs to products imported from third countries. But the EU has rejected her idea. The other 27 EU nations want a permanent solution that will always avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

May's proposal was also not well-received by her party members. Some of them believe that a customs union with the EU, even if temporary, will restrict the U.K.'s ability to strike new trade deals.

As a result, May has more recently come up with an idea to have an independent arbitration panel, to tell her counterparts that the U.K. will not be in a customs union with the EU forever. The Times reported early Monday morning that the EU has also rejected this suggestion as it wants any arbitration to be done by the European Court of Justice.