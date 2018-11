General Electric Chairman and CEO Larry Culp spoke Monday in an interview with CNBC's David Faber on "Squawk on the Street."

Culp replaced John Flannery as chairman and CEO on Oct. 1 after the board reportedly became frustrated with the slow pace of change at the struggling industrial conglomerate. Culp was named to the GE board in April, and served as the CEO and president of Danaher from 2000 to 2014.

This is a developing story. Please check back for update.