Tech

SurveyMonkey set to rise 6% after rival Qualtrics is bought for $8 billion before going public

  • Shares of SurveyMonkey jump in Monday's premarket following news that its competitor Qualtrics is being acquired.
  • SAP announced Sunday plans to acquire the survey software company for $8 billion in cash.
  • Qualtrics had filed to go public before the deal.
Zander Lurie, SurveyMonkey CEO
Anjali Sundaram | CNBC
Zander Lurie, SurveyMonkey CEO

SurveyMonkey is set to open nearly 6 percent higher Monday following news that its chief rival, Qualtrics, was acquired prior to a planned IPO.

SAP announced Sunday that it will acquire the survey software company for $8 billion in cash. It said the deal has been approved by both boards and Qualtrics shareholders.

Qualtrics had filed its IPO prospectus in October, less than a month after SurveyMonkey hit the Nasdaq. SurveyMonkey shares fell 11 percent the first trading day after its larger and faster-growing competitor announced plans to join it on the public market.

Qualtrics has managed to turn a profit and operate with narrower losses than SurveyMonkey, according to its IPO filing. Qualtrics' recorded revenue for the first half of 2018 grew 41.7 percent to $184.2 million, according to the filing. Comparatively, SurveyMonkey reported 14 percent growth to $121.2 million in sales over the same period.

SAP to buy startup Qualtrics for $8 billion
SAP to buy startup Qualtrics for $8 billion   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
SAP
---
SAP
---
SVMK
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...