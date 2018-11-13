Bank of America says the 'big low' for stocks isn't here yet and the selling will continue

The recent stock market slid may look bad, but it wasn't bad enough to indicate that the damage has been completely done, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Even after a day when the Dow industrials lost 602 points and as the Nasdaq tech barometer remains in correction territory, indications of a bottom remain elusive. the bank said in its latest survey of professional investors.
"We remain bearish, as investor positioning does not yet signal 'The Big Low' in asset markets," Michael Hartnett, BofAML's chief investment strategist, said in a statement.
A decline that began in mid-October continues to chip away at the market and rattle some nerves. In such cases, Wall Street strategists look for signs that sellers are exhausted and the market has reached sufficiently low levels as to indicate a bottom.
However, the November BofA Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey actually indicates some optimism.