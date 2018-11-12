US futures point to a mixed open as oil prices surge

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open Monday morning amid a surge in benchmark crude prices.

At around 4:50 a.m. ET, Dow futures were seen lower by 10 points, implying a negative open of 17.30 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Monday.

The session could see low trading volumes as the bond markets are closed as the U.S. marks Veterans Day. On the earnings front, Axa Equitable is set to report before the bell. Meanwhile, Eventbrite and Focus Financial will report after the bell.

No economic data are expected on Monday. In the oil markets, prices jumped more than 1.5 percent after Saudi Arabia announced a supply cut for December and other producers also weighed output cuts heading into 2019.