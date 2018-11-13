White House economic advisor Kudlow says US is speaking again with China on trade

White House's Larry Kudlow says U.S. and China are talking at ‘all levels’ 1 Hour Ago | 01:46

Top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday the U.S. is talking with China again on trade.

"I think that's very, very, very positive," he said, confirming reports that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has restarted trade talks with his Chinese counterpart.

President Donald Trump said Nov. 1 he had a conversation with China's President Xi Jinping, and the two sides plan to discuss trade at the Nov. 30-Dec.1 G-20 summit of world leaders in Argentina. Talks between the U.S. and China had stalled this fall amid an escalating tariff battle.

Kudlow made the remarks in an interview with CNBC's David Faber.

The communications right now are at all levels of the U.S. and China governments, and Kudlow said he has spoken to Mnuchin about it as part of their preparation for the summit.

Kudlow added that the U.S. is in "very good" communications with the European Union and with Japan, as well.

"We're moving ahead on trade discussions."

WATCH: CNBC's full interview with White House advisor Larry Kudlow