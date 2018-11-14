Morale at Facebook is reportedly in the dumps

Facebook employee morale is down after a turbulent year for the company, according to the reported findings of an internal survey.

Among employees, 52 percent said they were optimistic about Facebook's future, which is down from 84 percent a year ago, according to the Wall Street Journal, which on Wednesday reported the October findings of Facebook's biannual survey.

Similarly, 70 percent of employees said they were proud to work at Facebook, compared to 87 percent a year prior. Employee commitment has also taken a hit. On average, employees said they intend to remain with the company for another 3.9 years, down from 4.3 years last October.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed the survey findings in an early November Q&A with employees, saying the company is taking steps to solve underlying issues, according to the report.

These declines come after a trying year for Facebook that has seen the company whether an executive exodus, multiple user data scandals, an ongoing challenge to curtail harmful content and misinformation, flat or declining user growth in key markets, and a more than 35 percent drop in its share price since its peak in July. Facebook did not return a CNBC request for comment.

