Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell re-elected as Senate picks leadership for next Congress

The slate of Senate leaders for both major political parties will be picked in closed-door elections Wednesday, and while most of the top brass are expected to hold onto their power, a few key shifts are expected.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., cruised to re-election as majority leader. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was re-elected minority leader, NBC News reported.

Both leaders were all but assured to retain their positions in the wake of the midterm elections last week, where Republicans expanded their gains in the Senate by defeating multiple red-state Democrats.

The majority leader is the highest-ranking member of the Senate, followed by the majority whip. The two leaders represent the Republican party on the Senate floor and gather votes for legislation. The policy committee chair leads the committee's research efforts for Republican senators, while the conference chair and vice-chair manage the party's communications strategy.

McConnell, 76, who has served in Senate leadership longer than any other Republican, has not been challenged by his party since becoming leader in 2006, according to NPR. He's held a vice grip on the role even as he remains among the least popular senators in the country, a Morning Consult survey from October showed.

Below him, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, will be leaving his No. 2 position as Majority Whip in accordance with the Senate GOP rules imposing a three-term limit on most of the top slots. He is expected to be replaced by GOP Sen. John Thune of South Dakota — a promotion from his current post as GOP conference chairman. That role is expected to go to Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the current Republican Policy Committee chairman.

Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt is set to rise to be Policy Committee chairman, leaving his current slot as GOP conference vice-chair open. That position is now the subject of a race between Republican Sens. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and Joni Ernst of Iowa, where a clear winner has yet to emerge.

"My goals as vice-chair would be to help bring our party's big tent together and to also highlight all voices within our conference," Fischer said in a statement, NBC News reported.

Democratic leadership in the Senate remained the same after the elections, as expected.

Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Minority Whip

Patty Murray, D-Wash., Assistant Democratic Leader

Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., Chairwoman of Policy and Communications Committee

Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Vice Chair of Conference

Mark Warner, D-Va., Vice Chair of Conference

Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Chair of Steering Committee

Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Chairman of Outreach

Joe Manchin, D-W.V., Vice Chairman of Policy and Communications Committee

Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Secretary of Conference

The relative certainty of the Senate outcome is a far cry from the House, where majority control will shift to Democrats in January. In that chamber, a band of red-state representatives elect in the party have already pledged not to vote for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to become Speaker of the House. But there appear to be few, if any, serious challengers to Pelosi for the role, and she has made it clear that she is "a hundred percent" confident she will become Speaker.

A number of Republicans are also vying for House Minority Leader, including Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan. The top GOP post in the Democrat-controlled House became especially competitive after Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., announced in April that he would not seek re-election after the end of his current term.

With its GOP majority intact, the Senate is expected to be a bulwark for President Donald Trump against the House, whose likely Democratic committee leaders have promised to launch investigations into the president's finances and further their probes of Russian election meddling.

Republican House leadership elections are set to be held later Wednesday, around 1 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

-- CNBC's Carmin Chappell contributed to this report.