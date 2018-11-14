The Fed

Federal Reserve

Watch: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell answers questions in Dallas

The stream is slated to start at 6 pm ET.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is participating Tuesday in a question-and-answer session with Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan in a Global Perspectives in Dallas. Powell shook the markets in mid-October when he said the central bank is "a long way" from a neutral rate that would cause it to consider a pause.

The Fed last hiked its benchmark short-term rate in September and is expected to approve another quarter-point increase in December.

