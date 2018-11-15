Buffett's big bank bet explained using a simple measure of stock market value

Investors don't need to be Buffett to buy the banks in one fell swoop; ETFs can handle that. As one example, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) provides strong exposure in a concentrated ETF to Buffett's banking stocks, according to Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund and ETF research at CFRA. Bank of America, J.P. Morgan, US Bancorp, Wells Fargo and Citigroup (one bank stock Berkshire doesn't own) make up 40 percent of the portfolio. "This is higher than the cap weighted XLF that also holds insurance companies and capital markets ones or the equally weighted KBE," Rosenbluth said.

KBWB also has among its top 10 holdings several of Buffett's other big bank bets, M&T Bank, PNC and Bank of New York Mellon.

Of course there may be reasons why banks are cheaper than other stocks. The flattening yield curve remains a big challenge, particularly for regional banks, according to Mishra. And there is no shortage of factors to worry about, from the global economic slowdown to Brexit and regulatory risks due to Democratic takeover of the House and critical comments from Rep. Maxine Waters about financial companies, who now heads the Financial Services Committee in the House. Rising rates may also impact mortgage originations going forward.

In fact, that's why investors have been dumping financial ETFs. The biggest financial ETF, the Select Sector SPDR Financial (XLF) has lost about $2.4 billion this year. And most of the financial ETFs, including the bank plays, are in the red for 2018. XLF is down by more than 4 percent, "though it rebounded slightly over the past month as there was some sector rotation out of earlier high-flying tech sector into beaten down sector," Mishra said. KBWB is down by close to six percent.

Meanwhile, Mishra described big bank Q3 earnings as "good," supported by consumer banking and cost controls.

But if there one thing investors should know about Buffett, he isn't trying to time the market, and he isn't buying based on some P/E trade that will play out over the next three months. And the P/E ratio may seem inexpensive compared to other sectors, but there are other ways to look at it.

XLF is currently trading at 12.4 times forward earnings, which looks attractive compared with long-term historical averages, but it has been even lower at other recent points of comparison. Over the last five years, it has traded between roughly 10 and 14 times. "Bank valuations have been, in general, remained subdued since the financial crisis even though they are much better capitalized now," Mishra said.

There are additional ETF options. Mishra recommended XLF, which even though it is not a bank-only play, includes Berkshire Hathaway, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, US Bancorp, American Express, Goldman Sachs and PNC in its top holdings, accounting for roughly 50 percent of the portfolio.

Other ETFs with similar exposure include the Vanguard Financials Index ETF (VFH). The iShares US Financial Services ETF (IYG) also has some of the Buffett's favorite banks as its top holdings — J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, US Bancorp, American Express and Goldman Sachs account for more than 35 percent of the portfolio.

When Buffett in his thirties became known around town, both Omaha and Wall Street, as a stock picker to follow, he would sometimes get miffed that people would be piling into his stock bets. "Riding his coattails" was not something he considered to be an ethical practice. But that was decades before everyone had access to 13F quarterly stock holdings filings in seconds, and well before the rise of ETFs.

For more of Buffett's views on stocks, investing and the market, consult CNBC's Warren Buffett Archive , the world's largest collection of Buffett speaking about business, investing, money and life.